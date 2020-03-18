OFFERS
Mohave County Fairgrounds could be utilized as mobile testing and food distribution site

Should emergency coronavirus testing and food distributions be necessary, the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., will likely be put into service.

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 18, 2020 3:06 p.m.

KINGMAN – Like other venues, Mohave County Fairgrounds has suspended its event calendar for the next four weeks, but it might play an important role if a coronavirus outbreak occurs.

“Nothing is official yet,” said Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods on Wednesday, March 18, “but the plan is to set up a testing site for the general population. It would be fully mobile – fast, safe and efficient. We would also start non-contact food distribution” if necessary.

Woods said people would give samples for testing without exiting their vehicles. As for food, it would be packed in a box to be placed in trunks or backseats. Woods submitted all his ideas to Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley on Monday, March 16.

“The fairgrounds were always part of the county’s emergency plan,” Woods explained. “We can house a lot of people. We have restrooms and portable toilets. We will be able to offer cots and blankets – we have all that.”

The potential use of the fairgrounds is still in the planning stage, Woods said.

Mohave County Director of Public Health Denise Burley said she is working closely with Woods. She said during a press conference on Wednesday, March 18 at the County Administration Building that Woods has offered the fairgrounds for testing and food distribution, and it will be utilized if needed.

