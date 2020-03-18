OFFERS
Mohave County food service for seniors continues

Drive-through meals are being served at senior centers in Mohave County, which have been closed due to coronavirus concerns. (Miner file photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 18, 2020 3:13 p.m.

KINGMAN – With the senior centers in Mohave County closed due to coronavirus concerns, Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 inquired about the county’s senior citizens, a large number of whom eat breakfast and lunch at the facilities.

“We are working toward providing meals in an alternative fashion,” said Melissa Palmer, the county’s assistant health director, during the county’s emergency meeting regarding the coronavirus Monday, March 16. “We will still get reimbursed for those meals.”

The county’s senior home delivery programs will continue as usual, Palmer said. In terms of congregate meals served at the centers, those recipients will now receive their food through a drive-through system.

“They are pulling up to the parking lot with their vehicle,” Palmer explained. “They check in with somebody, somebody brings them their meal, and they drive away.”

Cornerstone Rescue Mission at 3049 Sycamore Ave. will continue to provide services as much as possible in the coming days. They prioritize nutrition, hygiene and providing emergency shelter services.

Soup kitchen meals at the mission are served "to go" from 4:30-5:30 p.m. daily. Lunches and showers are provided daily, and a 90-day emergency shelter program and SNAP (food stamps) are administered via telephone.

The mission’s thrift store, 601 Hall St., is closed for business, but there will be food and hygiene services provided Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 2 p.m.

