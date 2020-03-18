Powerhouse Visitor Center temporarily adjusts hours
KINGMAN – Kingman’s Powerhouse Visitor Center is adjusting its hours of operation to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays starting Sunday, March 22. It is typically open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The city wrote in a news release that the shift in hours is due to reliance on volunteers, and is occurring to accommodate team members who are home with children because of school closures related to the coronavirus. The new hours of operation are expected to last through April 6.
Both the visitor center and the Route 66 Gift Shop will observe the new hours. The Arizona Route 66 Museum located inside the Powerhouse will be closed through March 31. However, the Electric Vehicle Exhibit will remain open, free of charge.
New hours of operation will be reflected on the Powerhouse Google Business Page and Facebook. In the future, visitors are encouraged to check these resources to reference whether or not they have returned to the regular hours. Powerhouse team members can also be reached at 928-753-6106 for current hours of operation.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
