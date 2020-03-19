Kingman city offices to close to the public starting Monday, March 23

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman has announced that it will close all departments to the public, with the exception of Kingman Municipal Court, for two weeks starting Monday, March 23.

City Public Affairs Coordinator Coleen Haines said city team members will continue to work in their offices, and will be able to be reached for assistance or bill payments by phone. Appropriate contact numbers for each department will be released prior to the closing.

The closures come as the city strives to adhere to recommendations for mitigating the spread of coronavirus handed down by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That includes social distancing efforts and not having gatherings of more than 10 people.

“We’re going to be working and doing our jobs; we’re just not going to allow public access to buildings anymore to protect team members,” Haines said.

Department closures are, for now, expected to last two weeks. The city will reevaluate its position after the first week of closures. There will be no notary services available, and candidates for city offices will still need to turn in their documentation by 5 p.m. April 6.

Also, no special event permits will be issued through April, and city council and commission meetings have been canceled through April.

Haines said council may hold special meetings during that time to address timely business. The one commission that may need to meet, depending on scheduled business, is the Municipal Utilities Commission.

Kingman City Council meetings can be watched online by following directions on the city’s website at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/.



City water customers behind on their bills won’t have to worry about service disconnections.

Haines said the city will not turn off anyone’s water, regardless of payment status, until the COVID-19 pandemic has passed. Late fees will remain in effect, and customers may still get past-due and service-disruption notices.

Additional information related to city department closures will be released.

For accurate, up-to-date information about the coronavirus, visit the federal Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov, the Arizona Department of Health Services at AZDHS.gov, or the Mohave County Department of Public Health at https://bit.ly/2x95T8a.