City says drinking water is safe

Kingman water, like the potable water supplies in all U.S. communities, is safe to drink from the tap, according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA said the virus that causes COVID-19 has not been found in any domestic drinking water supplies. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: March 19, 2020 10:32 a.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman water is safe to drink and does not requiring boiling, the City of Kingman wrote in a news release Wednesday, March 18.

The Environmental Protection Agency reports the virus has not been detected in any drinking-water supplies in the nation.

The city assured its residents and water customers that staff responsible for making sure water is safe to drink are hard at work following all guidelines and federal standards.

“The City of Kingman works continuously to ensure that the water each of us drink from our taps is clean and safe,” the release read, adding that the city adheres to requirements set by the federal government and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

“We continually strive to adopt new methods for delivering the best-quality drinking water to you. As new challenges to drinking water safety emerge, the city remains vigilant in meeting the goals of source water protection, water conservation, and community education while continuing to serve the needs of all our water users,” the city wrote.

The American Water Works Association has also issued statements along with the Environmental Protection Agency.

“There is no higher priority for EPA than protecting the health and safety of Americans. EPA is providing this important information about COVID-19 as it relates to drinking water and wastewater to provide clarity to the public. The COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking-water supplies. Based on current evidence, the risk to water supplies is low. Americans can continue to use and drink water from their tap as usual.

“EPA has established regulations with treatment requirements for public water systems that prevent waterborne pathogens such as viruses from contaminating drinking water and wastewater. Coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, is a type of virus that is particularly susceptible to disinfection and standard treatment and disinfectant processes are expected to be effective. EPA is coordinating with our federal partners, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and will continue to provide technical assistance and support, as appropriate.”

Questions may be directed to Nancy Sipe, Water Quality Program manager, at 928-692-3136.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

For accurate, up-to-date information about the coronavirus, visit the federal Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov, the Arizona Department of Health Services at AZDHS.gov, or the Mohave County Department of Public Health at https://bit.ly/2x95T8a.

State