Gas-N-Grub switching to drive-through service only

KINGMAN - Kingman’s three Gas-N-Grub convenience stores will be closing the doors and switching to drive-through-service exclusively starting this afternoon, Thursday, March 19.

The company told the Miner that the move is being made to help protect employees and customers from the coronavirus, and will be in effect until further notice.

The change impacts the company’s three Kingman locations - 4518 Stockton Hill Road, 2805 E. Northern Ave. and 3770 E. Diagonal Way - as well as its Bullhead City store.

Information provided by Gas-N-Grub

