Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 19
Weather  51.0° weather icon
Gas-N-Grub switching to drive-through service only

Gas-N-Grub convenience stores in Kingman will remain open, but service will be provided only through drive-up windows. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: March 19, 2020 11:32 a.m.

KINGMAN - Kingman’s three Gas-N-Grub convenience stores will be closing the doors and switching to drive-through-service exclusively starting this afternoon, Thursday, March 19.

The company told the Miner that the move is being made to help protect employees and customers from the coronavirus, and will be in effect until further notice.

The change impacts the company’s three Kingman locations - 4518 Stockton Hill Road, 2805 E. Northern Ave. and 3770 E. Diagonal Way - as well as its Bullhead City store.

Information provided by Gas-N-Grub

For accurate, up-to-date information about the coronavirus, visit the federal Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov, the Arizona Department of Health Services at AZDHS.gov, or the Mohave County Department of Public Health at https://bit.ly/2x95T8a.

