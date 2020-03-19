OFFERS
Thu, March 19
Hallmark Channel schedules ‘We Need a Little Christmas’ movie marathon’

Hallmark feels that a little holiday cheer will help us get over the quarantine blues so, starting on Friday, March 20 at 12 p.m./11 C they will air 27 original “Countdown to Christmas” holiday films. (Hallmark Channel)

By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: March 19, 2020 3:45 p.m.

Hallmark feels that a little holiday cheer will help us get over the quarantine blues so, starting on Friday, March 20 at 12 p.m./11 C they will air 27 original “Countdown to Christmas” holiday films.

Visit hallmarkchannel.com to check out the marathon and other feel-good movies.

