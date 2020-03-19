OFFERS
Kingman forecast calls for chance of rain, then sunny skies

The forecast by the National Weather Service calls for a chance of rain in Kingman on Friday, then again next Monday through Wednesday. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)



Originally Published: March 19, 2020 6:53 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman awoke to rain and cloudy skies on Wednesday, March 18, and endured another rainy day on Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, more than six-tenths of an inch of rain fell Wednesday and Thursday at the Kingman Municipal Airport.

The forecast calls for a 30% chance of showers Friday, March 20, mainly before 11 a.m.

Sunny skies are forecast for the weekend, with the high temperature reaching 64 degrees on Sunday, March 22. There’s a slight chance of showers from Monday through Wednesday with highs near 60 and lows of about 40.

Information provided by the National Weather Service

