Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 19
Weather  51.0° weather icon
Miner closes office to public in precautionary move

The Kingman Miner offices will be closed to the public through March 30 due to the public health emergency. The newspaper will continue to publish and our website, kdminer.com, will be updated regularly. (Miner file photo)

By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: March 19, 2020 11:59 a.m.

Kingman - With an abundance of caution, and to protect our employees so we can continue to provide you with updated information, the Kingman Miner office at 3015 Stockton Hill Road is temporarily closed to the public due to the public health emergency.

Miner staff will continue to work while attempting to minimize physical contact with the public and maintain social distancing.

Our office will be closed through March 30. The newspaper will continue to publish and our website will be updated regularly.

Please use the options below to conduct business with The Miner.

  • If dropping off a payment, please utilize the drop box slot just around the corner, facing Chicago Street.
  • Smart Buyer ads can be found in the rack in front of the building by the entrance.
  • To stop, start or pay for your newspaper, call 928-753-6397, ext. 5242, or email circulation@kdminer.com.
  • To place a classified ad, go to kdminer.com and click on CLASSIFIEDS at the top, or call 928-753-6397 ext. 5240, or email classified@kdminer.com.
  • To place an obituary, call 928-753-6397, ext. 5240 or email obit@kdminer.com.
  • To place a legal notice, call 928-753-6397, ext. 5240 or email legals@kdminer.com.
  • To service your advertising account, call 928-753-6397, ext. 5236 or email advertising@kdminer.com.
  • To speak to someone in the news department, call 928-753-6397, ext. 5226 or email opinion@kdminer.com.

Please visit kdminer.com for updated news and information.

For accurate, up-to-date information about the coronavirus, visit the federal Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov, the Arizona Department of Health Services at AZDHS.gov, or the Mohave County Department of Public Health at https://bit.ly/2x95T8a.

