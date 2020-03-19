OFFERS
Mohave County Animal Shelter to hold adoption event March 20-21, adjusts prices due to coronavirus threat

Mohave County Animal Shelter has adjusted its prices, and will hold an adoption event at its 950 Buchanan St. location this weekend. (Photo courtesy of Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter)

Mohave County Animal Shelter has adjusted its prices, and will hold an adoption event at its 950 Buchanan St. location this weekend. (Photo courtesy of Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter)

Originally Published: March 19, 2020 4:43 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Animal Shelter will hold an adoption event Friday and Saturday, March 20-21, at the shelter at 950 Buchanan St.

The shelter has lowered adoption fees to clear space. Dogs 1 year or older and more than 20 pounds will be half-price at $62.50. Puppies and dogs less than 1 year old and under 20 pounds will be $125. Cats 1 year or older are $32.50, and kittens $65.

The shelter advises it will be practicing social distancing, and that it will adopt one dog at a time to one person at a time.

The adoption fee includes spay/neutering, vaccinations and microchipping of dogs and puppies. All animals receive a free exam from the adopter’s choice of veterinarian in Kingman, and a PetSmart coupon book with more than $400 in discounts.

For more information, contact the shelter at 928-753-2727.

Information provided by Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter

