Mohave County Animal Shelter to hold adoption event March 20-21, adjusts prices due to coronavirus threat
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Animal Shelter will hold an adoption event Friday and Saturday, March 20-21, at the shelter at 950 Buchanan St.
The shelter has lowered adoption fees to clear space. Dogs 1 year or older and more than 20 pounds will be half-price at $62.50. Puppies and dogs less than 1 year old and under 20 pounds will be $125. Cats 1 year or older are $32.50, and kittens $65.
The shelter advises it will be practicing social distancing, and that it will adopt one dog at a time to one person at a time.
The adoption fee includes spay/neutering, vaccinations and microchipping of dogs and puppies. All animals receive a free exam from the adopter’s choice of veterinarian in Kingman, and a PetSmart coupon book with more than $400 in discounts.
For more information, contact the shelter at 928-753-2727.
Information provided by Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter
