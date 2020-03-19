Mohave County Cancer Town Hall canceled

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Cancer Town Hall scheduled for Friday, March 27 at Beale Celebrations Event Center has been canceled.

The University of Arizona Cancer Center’s Office of Community Outreach was set to visit Arizona counties in an effort to better understand the needs and assets of communities in regards to cancer prevention and control, treatment and survivorship.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health announced the event will be rescheduled for a later date, once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention withdraws social distancing measures due to coronavirus.

CDC’s “All of Community” approach is focused on slowing the transmission of COVID-19 and reducing illness and death, while minimizing social and economic impacts. For more information on CDC guidelines, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Information provided by Mohave County Department of Public Health

For accurate, up-to-date information about the coronavirus, visit the federal Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov, the Arizona Department of Health Services at AZDHS.gov, or the Mohave County Department of Public Health at https://bit.ly/2x95T8a.