Mohave County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing person

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue is seeking information on the whereabouts of 73-year-old Robert “Bob” Meyers, last seen in the area of Hidden Oasis RV Park in Wikieup.

Meyers was last seen at approximately noon Sunday, March 15. He had left on foot to go hiking and camping for a few days, and has not returned home, according to law enforcement.

Meyers reportedly has a backpack, some food and supplies, and a tent. MCSO is uncertain as to the clothing he may be wearing as he planned to be gone for several days.

He has a greenish-olive-colored heavy jacket and was wearing a khaki-colored floppy hat with a neck shade. He may have a baseball cap as well. Meyers is 5-feet 8-inches tall with light brown and gray hair. He also has a mustache and wears glasses.

Anyone with information on Meyers’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact MCSO at 928-753-0753.

Information provided by MCSO