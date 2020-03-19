Obituary | Kevin Wayne Cook

Kevin was born on July 7, 1956 in Long Beach, California. He was the first born of two sons of Bill and Neda Cook. Kevin passed away at his mother’s home in Kingman Feb. 14, 2020 after a lengthy bout of Metastatic Cancer.

The family moved from California back to Arizona when Kevin was 2 years old and brother Kirby was 4 months old. He remained here in Kingman for most of his life. Kevin loved camping and going fishing with his son, Kameron. He was a single parent, raising his son, Kameron, from the age of 18 months old. They had many happy times at the lake, and camping and hiking in the mountains around Kingman, Golden Valley and Colorado.

Kevin was an exceptional silversmith and also a very good mechanic, especially on older Fords, which he loved.

Kevin is survived by his son; Kameron, mother; Neda, brother; Kirby along with cousins; Nancy Terhaar and Trevanah Hoskins, nieces; Nicole and Evelyn and nephew: Greg.

Kevin was a wonderful son, father and brother. He will be missed and be in our hearts forever.