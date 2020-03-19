Small Business Administration offers disaster assistance to small Mohave County businesses

KINGMAN – The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans to small businesses in Mohave County to help overcome any losses they’re experiencing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The loans will provide working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19), SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza announced Wednesday, March 18.

SBA acted under its own authority, as provided by the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act that was recently signed by U.S. President Donald Trump, to declare a disaster.

The declaration makes SBA assistance available in four counties in Arizona – Mohave, Navajo, Apache and Coconino – as well as 22 counties in Utah, two in Wyoming, and one each in Nevada and New Mexico.

“SBA is strongly committed to providing the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist ... small businesses with federal disaster loans. We will be swift in our efforts to help these small businesses recover from the financial impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19),” Carranza said.

SBA customer service representatives will be available to answer questions about SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and explain the application process.

“Small businesses, private non-profit organizations of any size, small agricultural cooperatives and small aquaculture enterprises that have been financially impacted as a direct result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) since Jan. 31, 2020, may qualify,” Carranza said. Loans of up to $2 million are available to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses.

“These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact. Disaster loans can provide vital economic assistance to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing,” Carranza added.

Eligibility is based on the financial impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The interest rate is 3.75% for small businesses. The interest rate for private nonprofit organizations is 2.75%. SBA offers loans with long-term repayments in order to keep payments affordable, up to a maximum of 30 years.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://bit.ly/2J0NdKG. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information.

The deadline to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan is Dec. 17, 2020.

For more information about available SBA resources and services, please visit: SBA.gov/coronavirus.

Information provided by U.S. Small Business Administration

For accurate, up-to-date information about the coronavirus, visit the federal Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov, the Arizona Department of Health Services at AZDHS.gov, or the Mohave County Department of Public Health at https://bit.ly/2x95T8a.