Attend a free online Ivy League course
Originally Published: March 20, 2020 12:33 p.m.
Class Central has put together a list of 450 online classes available from eight Ivy League schools in categories such as computer science, engineering, business, programming, art & design and many more.
Click here to check out the list and learn at your own pace for free.
Information in this post is subject to change without notice.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
Most Read
- One resident to be self-quarantined, but no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Mohave County resident exposed to coronavirus on cruise ship will self-quarantine at home
- Mohave County Health Director: Coronavirus is “probably” already in the community
- KRMC: COVID-19 test result ‘inconclusive’ for Kingman patient, who ‘will be managed as positive’
- Mohave County declares state of emergency
- KPD responds to bomb threat at Kingman Walmart
- Mohave County declares state of emergency
- CITY OF KINGMAN EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION: DECLARATION OF LOCAL EMERGENCY
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Empty shelves greet shoppers in Kingman
- Mohave County resident exposed to coronavirus on cruise ship will self-quarantine at home
- One resident to be self-quarantined, but no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Law enforcement activity on Stockton Hill Road in Kingman
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Mohave County Health Director: Coronavirus is “probably” already in the community
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Up, up and away: Balloon festival planned for Kingman
- KRMC: COVID-19 test result ‘inconclusive’ for Kingman patient, who ‘will be managed as positive’
- Mohave County declares state of emergency
- Multiple-vehicle collision on Topeka Street Wed., March 4
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: