City of Kingman reminds residents to only flush toilet paper

KINGMAN – As toilet paper tribulations persist throughout the country, the City of Kingman is reminding the community that flushing certain items can be a costly mistake.

“As our community is finding that almost all toilet paper inventory has been exhausted in Kingman’s surrounding stores; the city is taking this opportunity to remind the community of what exactly they can flush down their toilet: toilet paper and human waste; that is it,” the city wrote in a news release.

The long list of items that should never be flushed include Baby wipes, regardless of flushable designation; facial wipes, paper towels, tampons, sanitary pads, condoms, cigarettes, trash, diapers, cotton swabs, cat litter, medicine, hair, gum and food.

“When foreign objects are flushed, they cause not only home plumbing issues, but also issues far down the line at wastewater treatment plants,” the city continued. “Things can stick together and block pipes and pumps, which can lead to flooding or broken pipes. It is best to throw the items away and stick to flushing TP and human waste, only.”