Kingman Area Food Bank closed until April 2, other organizations remain open

KINGMAN – The Kingman Area Food Bank has closed its doors until April 2 due to coronavirus considerations, and the fact that it has many elderly volunteers, as of Friday, March 20.

The information was made available by a call to the food bank at 928-757-4165.

“Due to the coronavirus situation, and the fact that most of our volunteers are over the age of 70, we will be closing the Kingman Area Food Bank effective Friday, March 20, and reopening on April 2,” the message said.

Another message to the community was posted on the food bank’s Facebook page.



“Our volunteers range in age from 56 to 96 years of age with 80% over the age of 70. At this time with the coronavirus situation as it is, we will not expose our volunteers who work as many as 120 hours a month to become sick.”

The food bank also noted that donations from local grocery stores have decreased by 90%.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk of getting “very sick” from COVID-19.

The food bank noted that updated information will be provided on its message machine.



Cornerstone Mission, 3049 Sycamore Ave., wrote on its Facebook page that it will work with St. Mary’s Food Bank to get emergency food to people in need. Cornerstone will be distributing emergency food boxes, one per household.

As of March 16, soup kitchen meals are served to go from 4:30-5:30 p.m. daily. Sack lunches are also available daily.

There will also be a mobile pantry at the parking lot at the Community Care Center and Thrift Shop at 601 Hall Street from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The thrift shop is closed, but food and hygiene services will continue to be provided from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

If needing assistance applying for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Medicare reimbursement or other programs, leave a message at 928-757-1535 ext. 1002.

“Cornerstone Mission understands the impact this is having and no one should go without the basic necessities. In particular, the elderly who have no transportation or are disabled,” the post read. “We are asking that if a person is 65 or over with no transportation or is disabled, and in need of a food box, please contact us 928-757-1535 x1002 so that we can make arrangements to get a food box to you. If you reach out voice mail please leave a message and contact number.”

Kingman’s Salvation Army location, 1200 E. Andy Devine Ave., will remain open.

“During this time, Salvation Army is dedicated to the community. We will stay open doing food,” said Troy Palmer of Salvation Army. “We are putting some precautions in place, but we are not closing. If people are still needing food assistance, we are going to be there.”

Salvation Army is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Questions can be directed to 928-718-2600.



Information provided by the Kingman Area Food Bank, Cornerstone Mission

