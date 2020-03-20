Kingman Municipal Court encourages online, telephonic handling of business

KINGMAN – Kingman Municipal Court will remain open to the public despite the two week city department closures, but people are encouraged to avoid making an in-person visit if possible.

Special provisions put in place by the court include that only the parties themselves -- attorneys, victims and court personnel - are allowed in the courtrooms. Friends and family will need to wait outside the courthouse. Another provision is a shift in hours. Beginning Monday, March 30, Kingman Municipal Court will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Those who are to appear in court are to immediately go into the courtroom after checking in. Those persons will also be instructed to only sit in chairs designated as approved pursuant to social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We are going to still be open to the public, but we are doing anything and everything we can to try to encourage alternative ways of people being able to conduct court business,” explained Kingman City Magistrate Jeffrey Singer. “Whether that be telephonically, whether that be doing video proceedings, or just doing continuances.”

If people are feeling sick but have court business to conduct, they can call Kingman Municipal Court at 928-753-8193 to discuss their options. If someone is feeling ill, or has reason to believe that they have been exposed to someone who is ill, they are being asked to not enter Kingman Municipal Court

Any court docket will have no more than 10 individuals scheduled. Jail transports have ceased and inmates are no longer being transported from the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility to Kingman Municipal Court. That business is now being addressed via video.

The court asks that people appear telephonically when possible. If they have an attorney, the court says the client should consult with their representation about waiving appearances in court and proceeding in an alternative manner. Also, walk-in warrants have been suspended.

There are alternative ways for individuals to conduct court business without having to personally appear at the courthouse. There is a lock box on the outside of the courthouse where individuals can leave correspondence and payments (no cash).

They can also make payments on their cases by going online to either http://mohavecourts.com/ or https://bit.ly/2QxZKcJ.

Individuals may begin protective order proceedings by going to AZPoint and completing paperwork electronically. They can contact the court by phone about proceeding with their initial protective order request telephonically. In addition, if someone needs a continuance of their case or needs additional time to comply with other court orders they may call the court or email the court at kingmanmunict@mohavecourts.com to correspond on these issues without having to personally appear at the courthouse.

“We’re doing everything we can while still keeping the doors open to try to suggest and be accessible for people to do alternative ways of conducting their court business,” Singer said. “We want to do the best we can to minimize people having to actually physically come into the courthouse. But if they do, we still have measures in place.”

Updated information will also be listed on the court’s webpage at http://www.cityofkingman.gov.

The City of Kingman contributed to this article

For accurate, up-to-date information about the coronavirus, visit the federal Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov, the Arizona Department of Health Services at AZDHS.gov, or the Mohave County Department of Public Health at https://bit.ly/2x95T8a.