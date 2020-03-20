Kingman school closures extended through April 10

KINGMAN – Kingman public school students will have another two weeks off, with school closures extended through Friday, April 10, 2020 due to the coronavirus.

Gov. Doug Ducey and state Superintendent of School Kathy Hoffman announced the state-wide extension on Friday, March 20 in an open letter to schools and parents.

Hoffman stated that “our number one priority is the health and safety of all Arizonans, especially our kids.”

Students in Arizona last attended school on Friday, March 20. All extra-curricular activities including sports have also been canceled.

“Our goal is to get kids safely back in the classroom as soon as possible while providing parents and educators certainty so they can plan and make decisions,” Ducey said. “I’m grateful to Superintendent Hoffman for her continued partnership and leadership. We are unified in our efforts to address COVID-19, and will continue to keep parents and educators informed.”

Hoffman said her office will continue to work closely with school administrators to provide parents, families and schools with “resources and flexibility to mitigate the impact of school closure. This will continue to be our top priority.”

For accurate, up-to-date information about the coronavirus, visit the federal Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov, the Arizona Department of Health Services at AZDHS.gov, or the Mohave County Department of Public Health at https://bit.ly/2x95T8a.