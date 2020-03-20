OFFERS
Mayor Jen Miles: No intent to close stores

Kingman Mayor Jen Miles wrote Friday, March 20 that she has no intentions of closing nonessential stores in Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 20, 2020 12:12 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman has, at this time, no intent to close any stores within its boundaries, Mayor Jen Miles wrote on her Facebook page Friday, March 20.

Miles noted that Gov. Doug Ducey has activated the National Guard to assist in restocking grocery stores and food banks. Elective surgeries have also been halted so as to free up personal protective equipment for medical staff combating coronavirus.

Restaurants in Arizona counties with COVID-19 cases are instructed to provide dine-out options only, and the bars in those counties are required to close.

However, as of noon on Friday, March 20, Mohave County was still without a confirmed case of COVID-19.

“I know there is great concern about the city closing stores. The city has no intent to do that,” the mayor wrote. “However, given the governor’s actions today, it is possible that restaurants, bars, movies, gyms and theaters may be impacted by the governor’s mandates if we have a confirmed COVID-19 case.”

The mayor closed her Facebook post by encouraging the community to support each other, and to support businesses by taking advantage of online and telephonic ordering.

Information provided by Mayor Jen Miles

For accurate, up-to-date information about the coronavirus, visit the federal Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov, the Arizona Department of Health Services at AZDHS.gov, or the Mohave County Department of Public Health at https://bit.ly/2x95T8a.

