As animal shelters across the nation fill, it’s business as usual in Kingman

KINGMAN – Shelters across the country are filling to capacity as people abandon their pets due to the coronavirus. But not here in Kingman, where the bonds between owners and animals aren’t easily broken, and animal adoption events continue to be held.

Mohave County Animal Shelter, 950 Buchanan St., reports no increase in dogs and cats being brought to the shelter.

“No increase yet,” said shelter manager Nicole Mangiameli. “The intake is average.”

And there have been no changes in hours of operation at the county shelter. “We feel prepared for now,” Mangiameli said. “Until my bosses [the county] say otherwise, we are open for business.”

Preparing your pets for an emergency The Arizona Humane Society says it's important that all pet owners include their pets in their emergency plans. Here are some tips: – Designate a friend or family member to care for your pets. – Research temporary housing options for your pets. – Compile all vet records, and make sure your animals are up-to-date on vaccines. – Set aside extra food and supplies for your pets. For more information and an emergency response checklist visit azhumane.org/disaster.

Mangiameli did note that animal transfers to other facilities have slowed.

“The only problem is that some … rescues are closed so we can’t transfer animals,” she said.

Mangiameli was not referring to local rescue shelters, which are all up and running, but larger organizations in densely populated places like Maricopa County, which can often take excess animals from more rural areas like Kingman. Now many of those organizations are struggling with a lack of supplies, canceled adoption events and overcrowding of shelters.

It’s a slightly different story in the Kingman area, where all local rescue shelters remain open. As always, they are in need of donations of money, dog and cat food, cat litter and other supplies.

“Of course we are open,” said Cherie DaLynn of For the Luv of Paws, 8115 W. Oatman Hwy. “And I’m surprised by all those rumors that [local] rescues are closing.”

It’s also business as usual at another local rescue shelter, Help Animals Lives Today, 6625 Massachusetts Drive. Founder and operator Lotti Benker said she hasn’t even considered closing.

Ditto for Mutt Matchers, 1001 Buchanan St., which is scaling back operations just slightly.

Animal adoption events are among the few remaining activities scheduled in the area.

For the Luv of Paws is preparing for its 13th Annual Open House from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 28, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 29. It’s an open air event that will feature Walter, the orphaned burro recently recognized as Mayor of nearby Oatman.

“We encourage people to come,” DaLynn said. “This is an open air event. No one will be kept with others in closed spaces.”

The county shelter also has ambitious plans for adoptions, with animals available at PetSmart, 3260 Stockton Hill Road, on Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22.

While animals often suffer during periods of social upheaval, Mangiameli said she hopes that the coronavirus won’t be so bad for local animals after all.

Some people have more time than ever to take care of their animals, she said.

“Some pets are happier than ever,” Mangiameli said. “I really hope that people will continue to take care of their animals in these difficult times.”