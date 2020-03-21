OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, March 21
Can’t go the the gym? Attend a live stream workout from home

Many work-out facilities have closed, but you can still workout at home for free. We have compiled a short list of online workouts. (Stock image)

By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: March 21, 2020 5 a.m.

Many work-out facilities have closed, but that doesn’t give you an excuse to get away from your work-out.

Here is a list of a few online options and links to each to get you started:

  • Golds Gym offers on demand and live video workouts and their app is offering over 600 audio and video workouts and hundreds of DJ mixes to keep you moving.
  • Planet Fitness is offering live stream “Home Work-Ins” at 7 p.m. ET daily on it’s Facebook page.
  • Core Power Yoga has a great selection of free, on demand sessions
  • Down Dog is making all of their apps available for free until April 1 featuring yoga, HIIT, Barre and 7-minute sessions.
  • 305 Fitness is offering free, live-stream workouts on its YouTube channel.
  • Don Saladino is launching a free 4-week bodyweight training program that requires absolutely no equipment and minimal space.
  • Battle Republic has free classes including HIIT incorporating floor work, shadowboxing cardio and several weight centric exercises.

Information in this post is subject to change without notice.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

State