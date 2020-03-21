Can’t go the the gym? Attend a live stream workout from home
Originally Published: March 21, 2020 5 a.m.
Many work-out facilities have closed, but that doesn’t give you an excuse to get away from your work-out.
Here is a list of a few online options and links to each to get you started:
- Golds Gym offers on demand and live video workouts and their app is offering over 600 audio and video workouts and hundreds of DJ mixes to keep you moving.
- Planet Fitness is offering live stream “Home Work-Ins” at 7 p.m. ET daily on it’s Facebook page.
- Core Power Yoga has a great selection of free, on demand sessions
- Down Dog is making all of their apps available for free until April 1 featuring yoga, HIIT, Barre and 7-minute sessions.
- 305 Fitness is offering free, live-stream workouts on its YouTube channel.
- Don Saladino is launching a free 4-week bodyweight training program that requires absolutely no equipment and minimal space.
- Battle Republic has free classes including HIIT incorporating floor work, shadowboxing cardio and several weight centric exercises.
Information in this post is subject to change without notice.
