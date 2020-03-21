OFFERS
Coronavirus Q&A: Mohave County still officially virus-free

Originally Published: March 21, 2020 7:21 p.m.

Editors’ note: Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley issued a news release on Friday, March 20, responding to questions received from the media and public about the coronavirus. As of 5:30 p.m. Saturday there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County.

Q: How can [the county] say we don’t have any cases when we keep hearing there aren’t any tests available?

Burley: The Mohave County Department of Public Health and our healthcare providers are working closely to evaluate and test patients that meet COVID-19 testing criteria provided by the Arizona Department of Health Services and CDC. We do not and will not speculate on cases of COVID-19 within our communities. Our response will only be determined by lab-confirmed cases at this time as we have no evidence to support community spread of COVID-19 within Mohave County.

Q: Has the county discussed the possibility of prohibiting any travel, inside or outside of the county, should the situation get to a severe level?

Burley: The County Emergency Declaration does provide the Chair of the Board of Supervisors with additional authorities to address the spread of COVID-19; however, prohibiting any travel, inside or outside of the county, has not been contemplated. If conditions in our county worsen, the Board could decide to enact additional measures to protect public health and safety.

Q: Can home-made hand sanitizer be effective? If so, what is the recipe?

Burley: Forty percent aloe gel or hand lotion and 60% rubbing alcohol is best homemade sanitizer. However, intense scrubbing for 20 seconds or more with soap and water is still best. For surfaces, 10% bleach, 90% water, let stand 20 seconds and wipe down. Also, for surfaces, Isopropyl rubbing alcohol, stand for 40 seconds, wipe down. Finally, for surfaces – hydrogen peroxide, stand for 5 minutes and wipe down.

