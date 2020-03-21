OFFERS
Kingman Mayor Jen Miles: Comply with Gov. Ducey’s order

Mayor Jen Miles urged citizens, businesses and event promoters to take immediate action to voluntarily comply with Ducey’s executive order. (Miner file photo)

Mayor Jen Miles urged citizens, businesses and event promoters to take immediate action to voluntarily comply with Ducey’s executive order. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 21, 2020 7:16 p.m.

KINGMAN – While there are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Mohave County, Mayor Jen Miles urges residents and businesses to voluntarily comply with Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order 2020-09 aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The city wrote in a news release that the governor’s order requires that bars, movie theaters, indoor gyms and fitness clubs close public access in all counties with a positive result for COVID-19. Restaurants can only offer dine-out options such as pickup, delivery and drive-through services.

The news release noted that as of 4 p.m. Friday, March 20, Mohave County had no confirmed cases.

However, the city stated the backlog of testing in the state is “immense.”

Miles urged citizens, businesses and event promoters to take immediate action to voluntarily comply with Ducey’s executive order. The governor’s order only takes effect when a case of COVID-19 is officially confirmed in a county.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21, the Arizona Department of Health Services was reporting that of Arizona’s 15 counties, only Mohave, La Paz, Gila and Greenlee were believed to be virus-free.

But Miles said there’s no time to waste.

“Every day we delay measures to reduce gatherings, we increase the spread of this highly contagious virus,” Miles said. “I know many businesses are already implementing this order and I urge all to do so. Together, we will save lives by doing the right things.”

The release noted that the federal government is expected to release federal assistance packages for small businesses and individuals.

“As we move forward, the city urges everyone to take all steps possible to preserve the health of oneself, neighbors and our community. Voluntary compliance with all federal , state, and local guidelines and executive orders is greatly appreciated,” the release ended.

Earlier Friday, Miles wrote on her Facebook page that she has no plans to force any stores to close in Kingman.

The city is following recommended guidelines from the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by limiting public gatherings, and encouraging people to practice social distancing.

Organizers are recommended to cancel or postpone in-person events consisting of 10 people or more for eight weeks.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

