Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, March 21
Weather  53.0° weather icon
Kingman schools await more information as closures extended through April 10

Area public and charter schools, including Lee Williams High School, shown above, will now be closed at least through Friday, April 10, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Miner file photo)

By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: March 21, 2020 7:12 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman public school students will have another two weeks off, with school closures extended through Friday, April 10, 2020 due to the coronavirus.

Gov. Doug Ducey and state schools chief Kathy Hoffman announced the state-wide extension Friday, March 20 in an open letter to schools and parents. Hoffman said “our number one priority is the health and safety of all Arizonans, especially our kids.”

Gretchen Dorner, superintendent of Kingman Unified School District, said she had a feeling this would happen.

“I’m expecting the state to extend the closure either further into the spring or through the end of the year,” she said Thursday, April 19. “There’s a bill in the Legislature right now where they’re talking about these things and we’re waiting to hear the outcome. … What we’re doing as a district is preparing for virtual and hands-on learning, so families will have an option starting Monday, (March) 30.”

Students in Arizona last attended school on Friday, March 20. All extra-curricular activities including sports have also been postponed.

“Our goal is to get kids safely back in the classroom as soon as possible while providing parents and educators certainty so they can plan and make decisions,” Ducey said. “I’m grateful to Superintendent Hoffman for her continued partnership and leadership. We are unified in our efforts to address COVID-19, and will continue to keep parents and educators informed.”

Hoffman said her office will continue to work closely with school administrators to provide parents, families and schools with “resources and flexibility to mitigate the impact of school closure. This will continue to be our top priority.”

And that is in the works for KUSD as Dorner and the district will soon be contacting parents.

“We’re going to be calling every single one of our families (this) week,” Dorner said. “We’re holding virtual staff meetings, so we got together (Thursday) and every school has a plan for Monday and Tuesday between teachers, principals and office folks. Every family in our district will receive a phone call and we’ll talk to every family individually about what’s going on and what their options are.”

