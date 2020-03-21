OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, March 21
Weather  53.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Missing man found in desert near Wikieup

Robert “Bob” Meyers (MCSO photo)

Robert “Bob” Meyers (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: March 21, 2020 4:03 p.m.

WIKIEUP – A man reported missing in Wikieup was found deceased last week by Mohave County Search and Rescue Units.

Robert "Bob" Meyers, 73, had been last seen in the area of the Hidden Oasis RV Park in Wikieup at about noon on Sunday, March 15.

According to a press release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Meyers had left on foot to go hiking and camping in the desert for several days and has not returned home.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that Meyers was found in the desert by would-be rescuers on Friday, March 20.

No foul play is suspected.

The Sheriff’s Office thanked all of those involved in the search.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing person
Yucca woman found deceased near wash by MCSO Search and Rescue
Golden Valley man found dead in wash
Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
Kingman man, missing since March, found deceased
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State