Missing man found in desert near Wikieup
WIKIEUP – A man reported missing in Wikieup was found deceased last week by Mohave County Search and Rescue Units.
Robert "Bob" Meyers, 73, had been last seen in the area of the Hidden Oasis RV Park in Wikieup at about noon on Sunday, March 15.
According to a press release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Meyers had left on foot to go hiking and camping in the desert for several days and has not returned home.
The Sheriff’s Office reported that Meyers was found in the desert by would-be rescuers on Friday, March 20.
No foul play is suspected.
The Sheriff’s Office thanked all of those involved in the search.
Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
