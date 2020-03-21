Mohave County assessor, recorder and treasurer offices modify operations

KINGMAN – Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Mohave County Assessor, Recorder and Treasurer offices will be implementing modified operations at the county offices in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City.

“These offices will be limiting face-to-face contact with the public. We will continue to serve the public through phone, email, U.S. Postal Service and drop boxes at the front of each of the county buildings,” the offices said in a news release.

Modified work arrangements will still provide the services necessary for Assessor requests, appeals, applications and property information; recording services including e-recording and voter registration; and treasury tax payments, county banking services and tax lien-related activities.

The operation changes begin on Monday, March 23, the news release noted.

Contact information for the offices is below.

– Assessor: 928-753-0703 or assessorhelp@mohavecounty.us.

– Recorder: 928-753-0701 or recorderhelp@mohavecounty.us.

– Treasurer: 928–753-0737 or MCtreas@mohavecounty.us

Information provided by Mohave County assessor, recorder and treasurer offices