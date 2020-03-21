OFFERS
Sat, March 21
Weather  53.0° weather icon
Mohave County puts special events on hold; libraries closed, late fees waved

Mohave County has closed all library branches and suspended all library events, like the children’s storytime shown above, due to coronavirus concerns. (Miner file photo)

Mohave County has closed all library branches and suspended all library events, like the children's storytime shown above, due to coronavirus concerns. (Miner file photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 21, 2020 7:22 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County suspended issuing permits for mass gathering events for the next 60 day due to coronavirus concerns. Within that period, all library locations around the county will also be closed to the public.

The suspension will affect a handful of events, county Public Works Director Steven Latoski explained during the county board of supervisors special meeting on Friday, March 20.

Among those are three facility-use permits for county parks, including an Easter egg hunt that was already canceled by the organizers themselves, Latoski said. A blues festival scheduled for mid-May was not canceled just yet, but the organizers were aware of the situation and a fall date is being discussed.

Two other events are a car and bike show scheduled for Saturday, March 28 and the Golden Shores Loyalty Parade on April 27, whic was permitted earlier this week.

“I’m just pointing out the fact we just approved it on Monday,” said Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5, who voted against the special events suspension. He also voted against formally ratifying the declaration of emergency made by board Chairwoman Jean Bishop on March 18.

Library Director Kathy Pennell was present at the meeting. “We were considering some kind of curbside service,” she told the board. “But after speaking with the Public Health Director, we decided against it.”

County libraries will close for the next 60 days, effective immediately. Late fees in this period will be waived.

The board also suspended all non-statutory county meetings and committee meetings.

Statutory meetings include board of supervisors meetings and Planning and Zoning commission meetings. Gatherings of the Census committee and the Traffic Safety Committee are on hold.

