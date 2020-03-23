City of Kingman cautions residents against mixing certain cleaning products

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is cautioning its residents against mixing certain cleaning chemicals, as some mixtures can lead to health issues.

“The City of Kingman is reminding the community that, during this time when people are concentrating on cleaning and sanitizing homes and work areas, there are chemicals people should never mix,” the city wrote in a news release.

The city continued by noting that bleach and vinegar should never be mixed, as the mixture produces chlorine gas that can cause coughing, breathing problems, and burning and watery eyes.

Bleach and ammonia should not be mixed because doing so produces chloramine, a toxic gas that causes shortness of breath and chest pain.

Bleach should not be mixed with rubbing alcohol, as the resulting mixture is highly-toxic chloroform. Also on the do-not-mix list are hydrogen peroxide and vinegar. Those products, when combined, make peracetic/peroxyacetic acid. That acid can be highly corrosive, the city said.

For more cleaning tips regarding COVID-19, visit https://www.epa.gov/coronavirus.

Information provided by the City of Kingman