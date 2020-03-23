Law enforcement: No Coronavirus scams reported locally

KINGMAN – Neither the Kingman Police Department nor the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office have been made aware of coronavirus-related scams in the area, but law enforcement still encourages the public to remain vigilant.

The Kingman Police Department on its Facebook page directed the community to a statement from the Federal Trade Commission regarding scams at this time. The full release can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2vNaixw.

The FTC wrote that the government will not ask people to pay any money up front to receive checks. Those checks are in relation to current efforts at the federal level that would see money sent to all Americans in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The details of that proposed plan are still being worked out, the FTC noted. That means anyone who says they can provide money now is a scammer.

Also, the government will not ask for Social Security numbers, bank accounts or credit card numbers.

“Anyone who does is a scammer,” the FTC wrote.

“So, remember: no matter what this payment winds up being, only scammers will ask you to pay to get it. If you spot one of these scams, please tell the Federal Trade Commission: www.ftc.gov/complaint. We’re doing our best to stop these scammers in their tracks, and your report will help.”

KPD Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper said that anyone in the community who believes they have been targeted by a scam should contact the department at 928-753-2191.