Mohave County Sheriff's Office: 9 of 10 seized horses find new homes in Mohave County
KINGMAN – Nine of the 10 horses seized from a Golden Valley property in February in connection with an animal abuse allegation have been adopted to new homes in Mohave County, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office wrote on its Facebook page.
The animals were awarded to MCSO by Kingman Justice Court on March 17. The horses were in the care of two foster homes between February and March, and all were examined by a licensed veterinarian from the Manzanita Veterinary Hospital.
MCSO said four of the 10 horses were “extremely emaciated.” The horses were given nutritional feed, which was donated by the “wonderful citizens of Mohave County,” MCSO wrote.
As of March 21, nine of the 10 horses had been adopted to new homes within the county. The last horse is still under veterinary care and is not yet available for adoption.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a property in the 5600 block of Lead Street in Golden Valley in reference to an animal welfare check Wednesday, Feb. 19. Deputies say 10 horses were found alive but malnourished, and one horse was found dead, on the property.
Angela Jeannine Shubert of Golden Valley, charged with cruel mistreatment of an animal, was arraigned in the court of Judge Doug Camacho on Thursday, March 12. Shubert pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleges that on or between the first and twentieth days of February 2020, in the vicinity of Golden Valley, Shubert “intentionally or knowingly subjects any animal to cruel mistreatment.”
Information provided by MCSO
