OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, March 23
Weather  55.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County COVID-19 Press Conference

Mohave County will hold a special coronavirus press conference today at 2 p.m. (Adobe image)

Mohave County will hold a special coronavirus press conference today at 2 p.m. (Adobe image)

mugshot photo
By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: March 23, 2020 10:50 a.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County will hold a special coronavirus press conference today at 2 p.m. It will be conducted by Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley and her team, who will be answering questions from the local press.

This is a media event but the public is encouraged to watch online.

The specific URL for the press conference is:

https://youtu.be/XcgLNTeI6YY

The link for Mohave County’s YouTube page if needed is

https://www.youtube.com/user/mohavecountyus

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State