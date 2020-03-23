Mohave County COVID-19 Press Conference

KINGMAN – Mohave County will hold a special coronavirus press conference today at 2 p.m. It will be conducted by Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley and her team, who will be answering questions from the local press.

This is a media event but the public is encouraged to watch online.

The specific URL for the press conference is:

https://youtu.be/XcgLNTeI6YY

The link for Mohave County’s YouTube page if needed is

https://www.youtube.com/user/mohavecountyus