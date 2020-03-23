Mohave County COVID-19 Press Conference
Originally Published: March 23, 2020 10:50 a.m.
KINGMAN – Mohave County will hold a special coronavirus press conference today at 2 p.m. It will be conducted by Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley and her team, who will be answering questions from the local press.
This is a media event but the public is encouraged to watch online.
The specific URL for the press conference is:
https://youtu.be/XcgLNTeI6YY
The link for Mohave County’s YouTube page if needed is
https://www.youtube.com/user/mohavecountyus
