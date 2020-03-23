OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, March 23
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County is still officially virus-free, but more testing is needed

Kingman Regional Medical Center CEO Brian Turney said Monday, March 23, that battling the coronavirus is a “team sport.” (Miner file photo)

Kingman Regional Medical Center CEO Brian Turney said Monday, March 23, that battling the coronavirus is a “team sport.” (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 23, 2020 5:12 p.m.

KINGMAN – There are still no lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County, and the Kingman patient with the inconclusive test announced last week is still awaiting results of additional testing.

“When the test is inconclusive, they do some additional testing,” explained Kingman Regional Medical Center CEO Brian Turney during a press conference on Monday, March 23 at the County Administration Building. Typically, lab the results come back in three to four days, but with the situation, it is taking longer, he said.

“We try to do what we can,” he said, but added local hospitals are “a little frustrated” with the lack of testing capabilities.

“The time (it takes) to get those tests back is a challenge,” Turney said, noting the current waiting period is five to eight days. KRMC is working on arrangements to speed up the process to two days.

Mass-testing is impossible at the moment, even though a new test by a biotechnology company, Cepheid, was just approved. The test returns results in around 45 minutes and does not need to be processed in a lab.

KRMC would be ready to start drive-thru testing immediately but at the moment tests are being shipped to places like Los Angeles and New York, the current U.S. epicenters.

“It will be three weeks before we can get the materials” to conduct mass testing, Turney said.

As of Monday, March 23, KRMC had conducted 101 coronavirus tests. Results from 66 of those tests are still pending, 34 came back negative, and one came back inconclusive.

But, Turney said, they are only testing patients with severe symptoms like fever and persistent cough. He said it is safe to assume that the virus is already in the community.

The Mohave County Health Department has initiated 15 tests, which were sent to the Arizona state laboratory. But it is not clear at the moment how many commercial tests have been conducted by private labs in the county. The department is working on getting this information and remains the hub for all information about test results. The county’s four hospitals check in daily with the department.

In the meantime, Turney advised residents to do whatever they can to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

“Most of it can be handled if people just act appropriately. This is a team sport,” he said, emphasizing the role the community can play through social distancing and other measures.

“The situation requires a community response,” said Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley. She said the Kingman community is especially vulnerable due to age of the population and the prevalence of other risk factors.

“We have one of the highest risk (counties) in the country,” she said. “It is important for people to take it seriously because once it spreads, it starts moving rapidly.”

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County Health Director: ‘Seek help only if you have extreme symptoms’
Virus: KRMC, partners are prepared
KRMC: COVID-19 test result ‘inconclusive’ for Kingman patient, who ‘will be managed as positive’
Arizona confirms man in 20s is state’s 2nd virus case
One resident to be self-quarantined, but no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State