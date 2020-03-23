OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, March 23
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

National Weather Service: Sunny skies ahead for Kingman

About one-third of an inch of rain fell in Kingman the morning of Monday, March 23. The next chance of showers will be Thursday, March 26. Clouds covered the higher peaks of the Hualapai Mountains Monday afternoon. (Miner file photo)

About one-third of an inch of rain fell in Kingman the morning of Monday, March 23. The next chance of showers will be Thursday, March 26. Clouds covered the higher peaks of the Hualapai Mountains Monday afternoon. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 23, 2020 1:57 p.m.

Kingman got another shot of precipitation this morning, with nearly one-third inch of rain recorded at Kingman Municipal Airport.

According to the National weather service, 0.31 inches of rain was recorded between by 12:10 p.m. on Monday, March 23.

The forecast calls for an 80% chance of precipitation today, with winds out of the west southwest at 17-20 mph. Gusts up to 28 mph are possible.

The next chance of rain is the night of Thursday, March 26. Otherwise, it is expected to be sunny or partly sunny during the week with high temperatures of around 60 degrees, and overnight lows in high 30s and mid 40s.

Information provided by National Weather Service

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Light rain falls on Kingman
Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
Kingman forecast calls for chance of rain, then sunny skies
Forecast calls for chance of rain through Friday, March 20
Kingman could see more rain Wednesday
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State