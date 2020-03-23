National Weather Service: Sunny skies ahead for Kingman

Kingman got another shot of precipitation this morning, with nearly one-third inch of rain recorded at Kingman Municipal Airport.

According to the National weather service, 0.31 inches of rain was recorded between by 12:10 p.m. on Monday, March 23.

The forecast calls for an 80% chance of precipitation today, with winds out of the west southwest at 17-20 mph. Gusts up to 28 mph are possible.

The next chance of rain is the night of Thursday, March 26. Otherwise, it is expected to be sunny or partly sunny during the week with high temperatures of around 60 degrees, and overnight lows in high 30s and mid 40s.

