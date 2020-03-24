Arizona income tax deadlines extended
KINGMAN – Kingman residents will have an extra three months to file their state and federal income tax returns.
The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) this week said it has extended the deadline for filing and paying state income taxes from April 15 to July 15, 2020 following direction from Gov. Doug Ducey.
This is consistent with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s announcement that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has moved the deadline for 2019 federal tax returns to July 15, 2020.
The announcement by ADOR includes individual, corporate and fiduciary tax returns.
Taxpayers anticipating that they will need time beyond the new July 15 deadline to file state income taxes can submit Arizona Form 204 by July 15 for an extension.
For more information visit www.azdor.gov.
Information provided by Arizona Department of Revenue
