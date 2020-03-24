OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 24
Weather  56.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Coronavirus precautions: Mohave County alters ways of doing business

Residents are encouraged to use the drop box at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St., to help avoid face-to-face interactions due to coronavirus concerns. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

Residents are encouraged to use the drop box at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St., to help avoid face-to-face interactions due to coronavirus concerns. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 24, 2020 5:43 p.m.

KINGMAN – Due to the evolving nature of the coronavirus outbreak, Mohave County is implementing immediate changes to its operations, limiting county-related face-to-face interactions.

New rules were announced by county Communications Director Roger Galloway during a press conference on Monday, March 13.

All meetings of 10 or more people have been canceled until further notice.

County buildings will remain open, but no loitering is allowed.

Security guards will ask visitors the purpose of their visit, and direct them to appropriate departments.

No physically sick people are allowed to enter county facilities under any circumstances.

The county set up drop boxes for communications in front of the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St., and at development services, 3250 Kino Ave. Residents can drop off documents, and contact the county on the phone, via email or hard mail.

Appointments with particular county employees and departments can be set up on a case-by-case basis.

Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley was present at the Monday meeting and spoke at length about the necessity of the community taking social distancing more seriously. She said the county will step up its efforts to spread the message before the coronavirus spreads in the community.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County Supervisors discuss how to address possible virus outbreak
Mohave County officials monitor coronavirus
Mohave County declares state of emergency
Mohave County Fairgrounds could be utilized as mobile testing and food distribution site
Mohave County Health Director: Coronavirus is “probably” already in the community
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State