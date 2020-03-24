Coronavirus precautions: Mohave County alters ways of doing business

KINGMAN – Due to the evolving nature of the coronavirus outbreak, Mohave County is implementing immediate changes to its operations, limiting county-related face-to-face interactions.

New rules were announced by county Communications Director Roger Galloway during a press conference on Monday, March 13.

All meetings of 10 or more people have been canceled until further notice.

County buildings will remain open, but no loitering is allowed.

Security guards will ask visitors the purpose of their visit, and direct them to appropriate departments.

No physically sick people are allowed to enter county facilities under any circumstances.

The county set up drop boxes for communications in front of the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St., and at development services, 3250 Kino Ave. Residents can drop off documents, and contact the county on the phone, via email or hard mail.

Appointments with particular county employees and departments can be set up on a case-by-case basis.

Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley was present at the Monday meeting and spoke at length about the necessity of the community taking social distancing more seriously. She said the county will step up its efforts to spread the message before the coronavirus spreads in the community.