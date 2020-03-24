OFFERS
Kingman Regional Medical Center coronavirus measures

Kingman Regional Medical Center (KRMC) has updated measures to address COVID-19. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 24, 2020 5:13 p.m.

KINGMAN - Kingman Regional Medical Center (KRMC) has updated measures to address COVID-19.

People who have respiratory symptoms are advised to stay at home and complete a virtual visit through KRMC Care Anywhere. All visits are free. For more information or to start a visit go to krmc.zipnosis.com.

Testing for COVID-19

While KRMC is screening every patient and visitor, testing capabilities are limited, as is the case in many other places throughout the United States. Screening means asking about symptoms and contact with others to identify possible exposure to COVID-19.

Testing is reserved for patients who meet certain criteria for symptoms and exposure.

Restricted Hospital Entrance

All non-emergency access to the hospital is through the main entrance, where visitors will be screened for illness in the lobby. KRMC has erected a tent near the Emergency Department entrance to screen patients. Patients who exhibit respiratory symptoms will be treated in a separate designated area outside the Emergency Department to minimize exposure to respiratory illness.

Precautionary Measures and Social Distancing

Hospital visitation is limited, for our updated visitor policies, visit our COVID-19 FAQ page at azkrmc.com.

KRMC Coronavirus Call Center

KRMC has established a call center to address questions about COVID-19. If you have additional questions, or if you do not have the capability to complete a virtual visit, contact KRMC’s Coronavirus Call Center at 928-263-3456.

Advice

While there are no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County, KRMC advises the public to behave as though COVID-19 is present in the community.

“While we understand that people have work and other obligations, we urge the public to stay at home except for essential needs. We recommend keeping a distance of at least six feet between you and other people when leaving your home for necessities,” the hospital wrote.

KRMC advises washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If you can’t wash your hands, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Information provided by KRMC

