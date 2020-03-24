OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 24
Weather  62.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Lawyers seeking release of nonviolent inmates in Tucson jail

Attempts are underway by prosecutors and public defenders to release some nonviolent inmates from the Pima County jail to guard against the spread of the coronavirus. (Adobe image)

Attempts are underway by prosecutors and public defenders to release some nonviolent inmates from the Pima County jail to guard against the spread of the coronavirus. (Adobe image)

By JACQUES BILLEAUD, Associated Press
Originally Published: March 24, 2020 8:56 a.m.

PHOENIX — Prosecutors and public defenders are working to release an unknown number of nonviolent inmates in the county jail in Tucson to guard against the spread of COVID-19, marking another effort to reduce the state’s jail population after 50 inmates were released last week in northern Arizona.

Attorneys in the Pima County Public Defender’s Office spent the weekend compiling a list of 139 inmates who they say should be released and delivered the names on Monday to County Attorney Barbara LaWall’s office, which confirmed its participation in the push to free the inmates.

It’s unclear how many inmates could end up being released from the county’s jail, which has about 1,850 inmates.

Officials say 234 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Arizona.

No confirmed cases have been reported in Arizona's jails and prisons, though they are believed to be vulnerable spots for the spread of the coronavirus because inmates with compromised health live in close quarters.

While two counties are working to lower their jail populations, the state isn't expected to release inmates from prisons for reasons related to COVID-19.

“We're going to protect public health and public safety,” said Patrick Ptak, spokesman for Gov. Doug Ducey. “We're focused on this with our correctional system. We will not be releasing prisoners.”

For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Pima County inmates on the possible release list have been charged with crimes such as personal-use drug possession, trafficking in stolen property, shoplifting and burglaries in which a person was accused of stealing from a relative. Releases made in this effort won’t be available to those accused of committing violence, crimes involving weapons or sexual assaults.

Public Defender Joel Feinman said many inmates in question remain in jail because they don’t have the money to cover bail - and that keeping them there only worsens the risks to inmates and the community.

Ameila Cramer, the chief deputy in LaWall’s office who is involved in the release effort, said she is working to find housing for any released inmates who are homeless.

“We are trying to minimize the risk for those individuals and the rest of the community,” Cramer said.

Despite the effort to release inmates from jail, the criminal cases against them will not be dismissed as a result of the effort, Cramer said.

The releases, which ultimately must be approved by a judge, are expected to be carried out rapidly.

The spreadsheet containing the names of the 139 inmates was delivered to prosecutors mid-afternoon Monday. Cramer said she hoped a team from the prosecutor's office will complete its review of the list and related issues within 24 hours.

Last week, 50 inmates were released in Coconino County after Sheriff Jim Driscoll worked with the courts to reduce his jail population. In another step to limit people’s contact with jails, some sheriffs have urged police agencies to issue citations rather than arrest people.

At jails across Arizona, visitation has been suspended, jail workers are checking to see if people being booked are showing symptoms and inventories have been taken of gloves, masks and other supplies.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

State House votes to limit ability to charge criminal defendants as serial offenders
Column: Prop 57: Do you feel lucky?
Coronavirus Q&A: Mohave County still officially virus-free
Presidential pardons not what they used to be
Initiative would revamp sentencing
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State