Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 24
Weather  56.0° weather icon
Letter | Kingman and the Coronavirus

Originally Published: March 24, 2020 2:34 p.m.

Editor,

Here in Kingman, we require a statewide, and local lockdown of the residents.

The coronavirus is here and since we are not testing as other countries are, due to lack of critical medical supplies nationwide, we cannot be misled into a false state of invulnerability.

I work for a huge international medical company, and they realize the potential of the widespread infection to this virus and something that is not mentioned in the news – the mutation of this virus into something stronger.

Right now, we have an opportunity to minimize the human and economic damage this pandemic will do.

We need our county leaders to have the foresight to execute a strict, "shelter in place order."

It’s better to be extremely careful currently, and to be proactive in our community. The federal and state governments will not be effective, and we must take the difficult steps to protect ourselves.

Albert Sharkis

Kingman

