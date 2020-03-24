Mohave Community College transitions to mostly online instruction

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College is moving to mostly online instruction for students due to the pandemic.

Spring Break is extended through March 27 and modified classes resume March 30. College employees are working to establish best methods for students to complete coursework online and other distance learning techniques, MCC wrote in a news release.

Stephen Eaton, chief academic officer, said program directors and associate deans are working with faculty to ensure all students, including those enrolled in lab courses, can complete their instruction safely. The college will work with students who can’t finish coursework due to coronavirus impacts.

“We will not penalize any student who feels unsafe and wants to stay home to protect themselves and their family members,” he said. “No student is going to suffer by loss of grade or learning opportunities.”

According to Andra Goldberg, Faculty Council president and Computer Information Systems instructor, faculty is in “excellent” shape to provide students with online course options.

“The college has been very proactive over the last several years in providing professional development for faculty in online teaching because of the student interest in this course delivery method,” Goldberg said. “I’m confident that the faculty will accommodate students online as needed to finish this semester successfully.”

All non-credit classes and events have been canceled until further notice. Libraries on the college campuses are closed to the general public, but open to students and employees on a modified schedule.

College employees will be contacting students, who can contact instructors and advisers with questions or concerns.



“This proactive step will help protect our students, employees and the communities we serve. It also follows CDC and state health department guidelines, and is in line with the response from community colleges across the state,” MCC President Stacy Klippenstein said, adding MCC will work with partners to maintain a safe and healthy campus.

Information provided by MCC