Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 24
Weather  56.0° weather icon
Miles speaks out about the coronavirus

Originally Published: March 24, 2020 4:23 p.m.

A Message from the Mayor by City of Kingman

Kingman Mayor Jen Miles, in a YouTube video posted Tuesday, March 24, discussed the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Kingman is the county seat of Mohave County, one of four Arizona counties that have not had a confirmed case of COVID-19.

