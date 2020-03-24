Mohave County companies offer disinfecting services

KINGMAN – In light of the coronavirus pandemic, and even though there are no confirmed cases in Mohave County as of Tuesday, March 24, Restoration 1 of Mohave County and its partners are providing the community with a proactive approach to staying healthy.

Restoration 1 has partnered with Breathe Clean Air Duct Cleaning and Triple C Carpet Cleaning in offering disinfecting services to residences and businesses.

Mike Hopkins, general manager of Restoration 1 of Mohave County, explained the sanitization process. Restoration 1 utilizes hospital-grade and EPA-registered cleaning agents, all of which are plant-based.

Employees are decked out in personal protective equipment upon entering the structure, while remaining in the structure and while leaving. Frequently-touched surfaces such as counters and light switches will all be sanitized and wiped down, and air-fogging services that work to rid the air of impurities are available as well.

“There’s a right way and a wrong way,” Hopkins said of disinfecting and sanitizing. “To completely disinfect, you’ve got to actually soak things in a cleaning agent, wipe down all flat agents or frequently touched things.”

Services not typically offered by Restoration 1 are now available through its partnerships with Breathe Clean Air Duct Cleaning and Triple C Carpet Cleaning. That includes air duct and carpet cleaning.

But, Hopkins noted, nothing is guaranteed. He said Restoration 1’s services could be utilized, and days later, COVID-19 could somehow make its way into the structure.

“We’re not offering any 100% guarantee,” he said. “We’re just offering the best possible sanitize you can get at this time.”

Cost for the service is 35 cents per square foot for residential customers and 55 cents a square foot for commercial customers.

The higher price for the latter group comes as commercial structures usually have more items and pieces of equipment in need of attention.

However, free assessments are available for daycares; gas stations; restaurants; bars; offices; hotels and motels; apartments; schools; assisted living facilities; churches; medical facilities and many more places of business.

Dylan DuPont of Restoration 1 said the company isn’t going to get rich off the offered services, and that it’s just trying to do what it can to help the community.



“We’re just trying to offer solutions, peace of mind to the customers of Kingman, Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins ended with a bit of advice for the community. He said if the community comes and works together, along with heeding the advice of local, state and federal officials, “we can all get through this together.”

“If we all work together as a community and be mindful of others, there’s no need for panic,” he said.

For more information on the sanitization and other service being offered by Restoration 1 and its partners, or to schedule an appointment, call 928-753-7000.