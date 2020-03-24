Obituary | Cathie M. Warneka

Cathie M. Warneka, born Dec. 7, 1944 in San Diego, California passed away on March 13, 2020 surrounded by her family.



She is survived by her husband of 52 wonderful years, Walt Warneka; son, Chris Warneka and wife, Vennessa; son, Brian Warneka of Kingman, Arizona, and her daughter, Lisa Sellars and husband, Michael, of Roosendaal, Netherlands.

She leaves behind her mother, Margaret Kube of Virginia; and sister, Loretta Johnson and husband, Mike, of South Carolina. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

My wife was a very understanding, loving and caring person. Cathie always thought of others before herself. She was my life, my love, my joy, my everything. I will always love her and she will be greatly missed.

My mother was my inspiration. She’s my confidant and judge when needed. She taught me how to love, care and trust. She taught me to be kind and forgiving. She will be greatly missed.

My mom will always be my best friend. She had a way of making everything beautiful. I always knew that no matter what I needed, she was always there for me. I am the woman I am today because of her. I will forever miss her.

My mom was my best friend. She always got my jokes and was the only person I wanted to make laugh, no matter what we were talking about. She taught me to cook and be a better man.

I will miss her more than I can say.

We love you.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

