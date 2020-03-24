Obituary | Ernesto Jose Hernandez Jr.
Ernesto Jose Hernandez Jr. passed away unexpectedly in Kingman, Arizona on March 13, 2020 at the age of 40.
Ernie is survived by his wife, Dyanne; daughter, Ashley; father, Ernie Sr. (Debra); mother, Carrie (Thomas); sisters, Lisa (Phillip), Diane (Aubdon) and Sandra (Phil); in-laws, Roger Marilyn and Ken Horner, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and more.
Ernie was born on Sept. 22, 1979 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was a graduate of Kingman High School, the class of 1998. In 2001, he met and married the love of his life. They lived in a number of places but ended up residing back in Kingman, Arizona alongside family. Ernie was dedicated in caring for his family and would help anyone in need. He had a heart of gold and a smile that would light up a room.
A celebration of life is tentatively planned for June 26, 2020 at noon at Hope City Church, located at 1850 Gates Ave. #8003, Kingman, AZ, 86401.
The family will keep family and friends informed if this shall change. Please feel free to wear Steelers apparel in honor of Ernie on this day (or another team apparel).
- Mohave County declares state of emergency
- Mohave County Health Director: Coronavirus is “probably” already in the community
- Mohave County health director responds to coronavirus questions
- KRMC: COVID-19 test result ‘inconclusive’ for Kingman patient, who ‘will be managed as positive’
- One resident to be self-quarantined, but no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Mayor Jen Miles: No intent to close stores
- Mohave County COVID-19 Press Conference
- Mohave County declares state of emergency
- Empty sections of shelves greet shoppers in Kingman
- CITY OF KINGMAN EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION: DECLARATION OF LOCAL EMERGENCY
- Mohave County resident exposed to coronavirus on cruise ship will self-quarantine at home
- One resident to be self-quarantined, but no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Mohave County declares state of emergency
- Law enforcement activity on Stockton Hill Road in Kingman
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Mohave County Health Director: Coronavirus is “probably” already in the community
- Mohave County health director responds to coronavirus questions
- KRMC: COVID-19 test result ‘inconclusive’ for Kingman patient, who ‘will be managed as positive’
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Up, up and away: Balloon festival planned for Kingman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: