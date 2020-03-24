Streaming options this week: Movies
Originally Published: March 24, 2020 4:54 p.m.
Here is a list of a few movies arriving to video-on-demand this week:
- "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)" a 2020 American superhero film based on the DC Comics team Birds of Prey.
- “The Way Back,” a sports redemption tale about alcoholism featuring a deeply felt performance by Ben Affleck.
- “Just Mercy” about a Harvard-trained lawyer’s efforts in a small Alabama town to defend death-row inmates.
- “A Wrinkle in Time”: New to Disney Plus on Wednesday is Ava DuVernay’s adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s sci-fi coming-of-age tale of a girl’s self-discovery across the space-time continuum.
- “Some Like It Hot”: Billy Wilder’s 1959 comedy classic. The time has never been wrong for this delirious screwball romp but seldom has it been more right. When it airs on Turner Classic Movies on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EDT, we, as a nation, would do well to huddle around Wilder’s warm fire with Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe.
