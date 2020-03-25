OFFERS
Adventist Community Services Food Bank is up and running

The Adventist Community Services Food Bank, 3180 White Cliffs Road, is open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Adventist Community Services Food Bank courtesy photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 25, 2020 2:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Until the Kingman Area Food Bank is open again, the Kingman Adventist Community Services Foodbank at 3180 White Cliffs Rd. will help fill the gap and serve the community.

“Our food bank is open to anybody in the community,” said Boowie Tefft on behalf of the food bank. “We are part of the church [Kingman Seventh Day Adventist Church], but we don’t ask questions. All we need is your picture ID.”

Adventist Community Services runs a full-fledged food bank with extended hours. Now they are open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“We are here and we have plenty of food,” Tefft said. “We get our food from St. Mary’s Food Bank (in Phoenix). Next week we are expecting 22 pallets with food; normally we get five.”

The church had student nurses at the food bank last Sunday, but they were advised at the last minute not to conduct health screenings.

Teft said she would like to offer vitals checks at the food bank, but that is not feasible at this time.

Kingman Seventh-Day Adventist Church can be reached at 928-757-2614 or on Facebook.

3180 White Cliff Rd, Kingman, AZ 86413

