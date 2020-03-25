OFFERS
Coronavirus case confirmed in Mohave County

A Lake Havasu City resident has tested positive for the disease, Mohave County revealed in a news release late Tuesday, March 24.

A Lake Havasu City resident has tested positive for the disease, Mohave County revealed in a news release late Tuesday, March 24.

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: March 25, 2020 6:05 a.m.

The first case of the coronavirus in Mohave County has been confirmed.

A Lake Havasu City resident has tested positive for the disease, Mohave County revealed in a news release late Tuesday, March 24.

The county department of public health is not revealing the person’s name, age or gender. The release said the patient is an adult who does not require hospitalization, and the individual is recovering from COVID-19 at home.

It was only a matter of time.

“With new cases increasing daily around the country and throughout Arizona, it is not surprising to see our first case here in Mohave County,” county Public Health Director Denise Burley said.

County health department staff will be following up on the case by interviewing persons who have been in close contact with the patient, and will recommend that those individuals self-quarantine for 14 days while monitoring for symptoms, which can include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

With the appearance of the first case in the county, measures announced by Gov. Doug Ducey in an executive order last week for counties with confirmed cases will kick in. That means bars, movie theaters and gyms will close, and restaurants will only be open for take-out, delivery and drive-through orders.

County public information officer Roger Galloway said additional information may be released at a press conference on Wednesday, March 25.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 12 of Arizona’s 15 counties now have at one confirmed case of the virus. Statewide, 326 cases and five deaths have been recorded. Maricopa County leads the state with 199 of Arizona's 326 cases.

Information provided by Mohave County.

