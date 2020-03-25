Jungle Island offers free online lessons for children

Jungle Island is offering free online lessons for children ages 5 to 12.

These free, online lessons on animals, nature and the Everglades are accessible Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. ET on the park’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

For more information, visit jungleisland.com.

Information in this post is subject to change without notice.

