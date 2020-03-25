OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 25
Kingman Mayor Jen Miles stresses compliance with governor’s Executive Order

Now that a case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Mohave County, Kingman Mayor Jen Miles is asking local businesses to comply with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders regarding closures. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 25, 2020 10:30 a.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Mayor Jen Miles, in noting Mohave County’s first positive COVID-19 case out of Lake Havasu City, stressed that local businesses should follow Gov. Doug Ducey’s Executive Order regarding closures.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health said in a news release at around 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 that an individual from Lake Havasu City had tested positive for COVID-19. The department said the individual is an adult and recovering at home.

“As we recently heard from hospital officials, we knew that the virus was most likely already in our area. Now, it is imperative that all of us act on the COVID-19 guidelines to safeguard the health of our entire community,” Mile said. “Lives can be saved if we do the right things now.”

Bars, movie and stage theaters, and indoor gyms and fitness clubs in Mohave County must close to the public. Restaurants must prohibit on-site dining but may continue to provide pick-up, delivery and drive-through service.

The mayor also stressed that businesses not necessarily fitting into categories such as bars, theaters or other operations previously mentioned should also follow the governor’s order.

“Private clubs, such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Elks and others should consider the safety of their members as priority one,” the news release said. “Governor Ducey’s Executive Order 2020-12 also lays out the prohibition of the closure of essential services, which can be found here: https://azgovernor.gov/executive-orders.”

City buildings, with the exception of Kingman Municipal Court, Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, and city parks, have been closed to the public since Monday, March 23 and will remain closed until at least April 6. Residents are required to make requests for services remotely, through mail, email, online platforms or telephone.

City team members will be allowed into the buildings and are expected to work on-site to keep the City of Kingman operating to serve residents. Dispatch, fire and police services will operate at normal levels. Trash pickup will remain, but KART services will be reduced to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

The City of Kingman team members and elected officials are working together and collaboratively with local and statewide officials to ensure the safety of public health. More information regarding potential closures in the community will be shared as soon as they are available, the news release noted.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

