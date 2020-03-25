Kingman parks, trails and golf course remain open
KINGMAN – The more than 20 City of Kingman parks, trails and dog parks, as well as its golf course will all remain open, the city said in a news release Wednesday, March 25.
While those locations will remain open, the city still encourages the community to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social-distancing guidelines by maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others.
“We are fortunate in Kingman to have access to outdoor spaces we can enjoy safely. Being outside is so important for both physical and mental health,” said Kingman Mayor Jen Miles. “We can still follow social-distancing guidelines, while enjoying our city parks, trails, or municipal golf course,” Miles said.
Parks and Recreation team members, along with Cerbat Cliff Golf Course, are sanitizing equipment, carts and touch points to curtail the spread of COVID-19. They are also limiting access to the pro shop and grill to adhere to CDC social-distancing guidelines. They are disinfecting all park restrooms, benches, picnic benches, ramada areas and more with a bleach solution.
“Our Parks, Recreation and Golf Course team members are committed to keeping our open spaces accessible during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said City Manager Ron Foggin. “They are taking extra precautions at all our facilities, so our community can still take advantage of the outdoors.”
For more information on CDC guidelines and how the City of Kingman is tackling the COVID-19 pandemic visit https://bit.ly/3dwHeLt.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
